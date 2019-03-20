Load shedding disrupts Bay water supply

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has urged residents to use water sparingly as loadshedding was affecting water pumps.

In a statement released on Wednesday, municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the municipality was experiencing multiple shutdowns at a number of water treatment works as well as large pump stations due to the blackouts.

"The extended shutdown duration of stage 4 loadshedding makes it impossible to recuperate storage as there simply isn't enough pumping hours left in the day," Mniki said.

Mniki said the issue was further compounded by two separate breakdowns experienced on the supply system but teams were busy with repairs.

Areas in risk of water interruptions include: Parts of Walmer, Walmer Downs,Mangold Park, Glen Hurd, Newton Park, Greenacres, Parts of Cotsworld, parts of Schauderville, Linkside, Mill Park, parts of Central, Mount Croix, Perridgevale, Summerstrand, Greenbushes industrial area, Rowallen park, Greenbushes, St Albans, general Ibhayi area,Gelvandale and Helenvale.