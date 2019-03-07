Delays in Bay refuse collection due to staff shortages

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality said on Thursday it was working to address staff challenges at its Gail Road depot and urged residents in some areas not to put out refuse until further notice.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the problem had been caused by many new recruits not pitching up for work.

He said 50 Expanded Public Works Programme [EPWP] workers had been expected to report for duty on Wednesday, but the majority had not done so.

As a result, some residents in areas including Algoa Park, Gelvan Park, Malabar, Young Park and West End, could experience delays or non-collection of refuse.

"However, the [municipality] is sourcing additional casual employees through EPWP."

Residents are encouraged to keep their refuse until further arrangements are communicated via their ward councillor's office, loud-hailing and different media platforms," he said.

"The municipality apologises for the inconvenience this may cause."