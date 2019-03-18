Load-shedding: Tell us what you would like to know

Intensified load-shedding this past weekend has raised questions and created confusion about exactly how load-shedding works in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The energy supplier announced load-shedding last Thursday and by the weekend, it had intensified to stage 4 load-shedding during the day, switching to stage 2 overnight.

The result? Large parts of the Bay – and the country – were powerless this weekend.

But many residents have asked about exactly how the load-shedding works:

which suburbs fall under which group?

how come the times provided on the schedule and the actual times my electricity goes off clash?

why am I being load-shedded at the same time every day?

Now, we want to ask the municipality these questions on your behalf.

So, tell us in the comments below this article what you would like to know.