Power to the people in Asinavalo informal settlement
Electricity will be connected to shacks in Motherwell’s Asinavalo informal settlement from Thursday.
Electricity will be connected to shacks in Motherwell’s Asinavalo informal settlement from Thursday.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.