Linda Mti absent as Bosasa accused appear

Ex-prisons boss expected to hand himself over to face corruption charges

Former correctional services boss Linda Mti – who was believed to be in Port Elizabeth preparing to hand himself over to the Hawks – was conspicuously absent from the first court appearance in Pretoria of those charged with corruption at facilities management company Bosasa. The Hawks arrested Bosasa whistle-blower Angelo Agrizzi, former correctional services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder on Wednesday.

