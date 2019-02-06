MUSIC
Italian pianist Gloria Campaner to play at NMU
Internationally acclaimed musician is now adjunct professor at PE university
Internationally renowned Italian pianist Gloria Campaner - recently appointed adjunct professor at Nelson Mandela University - will visit this month to perform and lecture
