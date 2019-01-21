Politics

Metro must fix non-compliance before the R330m can be released

Treasury still holding onto Bay funds

By Nomazima Nkosi - 21 January 2019
Acting city manager Peter Neilson
Acting city manager Peter Neilson
Image: Eugene Coetzee

National Treasury says it has not committed to any date to release the R330m equitable share to the municipality.

This, despite acting Bay municipal manager Peter Neilson saying he expected Treasury to pay over the second allocation of the equitable share by Tuesday following a meeting in Pretoria on Thursday.

In a response sent late on Friday, Treasury confirmed the meeting between Neilson and acting CFO Jackson Ngcelwane, and said it provided Bay officials with the information required by Treasury to determine whether the municipality has remedied its non-compliance with the municipal Standard Chart of Accounts (mSCOA) and other related matters.

"Treasury has not committed to a specific date for the release of the funds, but as soon as Treasury has received all the required information there will be no need to delay the transfer of NMBM’s equitable share," National Treasury said.

The Treasury held back the second equitable share allocation from the municipality after it failed to implement a new mandatory accounting system – the Municipal Standard Chart of Accounts (Mscoa) – which has to be rolled out across all municipalities.

Mscoa, which is meant to link all municipalities onto a single IT system that is linked to the national government, has cost the metro tens of millions of rands to date.

Treasury set to pay over millions

A R330m equitable-share payment the national Treasury has been withholding is expected to be in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s bank account ...
Your Weekend
1 day ago

Metro squeezed as Treasury holds back R330m funding

The city needs about R200m more to implement its Enterprise Management Solution – an internal IT system – and Mscoa and to ensure it is properly ...
News
5 days ago

Metro flunks audit – again

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s poor asset management and systems, shoddy record-keeping and its inability to get a proper handle on its water ...
News
24 days ago

Just ‘collegial advice’, not interference

It is hard to imagine that “collegial advice” reminding the municipality of the law could be considered interference in the Nelson Mandela Bay ...
Your Weekend
1 month ago

Latest Videos

'We'll pay him R10-million a month': Former Bosasa's CFO offer to replace Gavin ...
Shark caught near Maitland

Most Read

X