Metro flunks audit – again
Situation slightly better, ‘but there is still more work to do’
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s poor asset management and systems, shoddy record-keeping and its inability to get a proper handle on its water and electricity losses has earned the city its seventh consecutive qualified audit opinion.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.