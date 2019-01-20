Treasury set to pay over millions
Bay municipality hopeful it will get withheld payment soon
A R330m equitable-share payment the national Treasury has been withholding is expected to be in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s bank account by Tuesday. This is according to Bay acting municipal manager Peter Neilson who, along with acting CFO Jackson Ngcelwane, went to meet officials from the Treasury on Thursday.
