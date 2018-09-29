Ex-DA chair Mvenya joins new party

After taking a four-month sabbatical from the political arena, former DA chair Veliswa Mvenya has come out as the newest member of the controversial African Transformation Movement. Mvenya resigned in May but vowed she would be back after she regained her strength. On Monday it was announced that Mvenya had joined the new African Transformation Movement (ATM), which is claimed to have strong links to former ANC president Jacob Zuma.

