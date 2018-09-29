Mettler ousting ‘political’
Suspended city manager taking legal advice
Suspended Nelson Mandela Bay municipal manager Johann Mettler is bringing in a legal team to look at all legal avenues following his suspension on Thursday. On Friday, Mettler said his lawyers would look at all options available to him. Mettler, who during an SAFM interview on Thursday said he would instruct his lawyers to have his suspension lifted, was a little more reticent on Friday, saying only that his lawyers would look at his options.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.