Mettler ousting ‘political’

Suspended city manager taking legal advice

Suspended Nelson Mandela Bay municipal manager Johann Mettler is bringing in a legal team to look at all legal avenues following his suspension on Thursday. On Friday, Mettler said his lawyers would look at all options available to him. Mettler, who during an SAFM interview on Thursday said he would instruct his lawyers to have his suspension lifted, was a little more reticent on Friday, saying only that his lawyers would look at his options.

