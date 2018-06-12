EFF prioritises more branches to prepare for governing role

Establishing more branches in preparation for its goal of stepping into government after the general elections next year, was top of the agenda at the EFF regional congress at the weekend.

Newly elected chairman Ngawethu Madaka said yesterday: “Our programme of action includes growing proper branches where we help people, as our national leadership has declared that we are coming into government after the elections.”

Madaka emerged victorious at the regional assembly held at the Coega Conference Centre on Saturday, beating EFF councillor Zilindile Vena by one vote.

Lukhanyo Mrara is his deputy, Hector Peter is secretary and Siyasanga Gidana is treasurer.

Madaka said one of the first tasks the newly elected structure would be tackling was letting residents know that the party was not a trade union.

“We will be writing to our national leaders engaging them on the fact that we either form a trade union or abandon this thing of getting involved in worker-related issues,” Madaka said.

The party in the Bay has been at the forefront of several protests involving Shoprite retailers in the city.

The demonstrations, aimed at highlighting the plight of contract cashiers and poor students, at times led to clashes with police.

Madaka said it had not discussed any plans to table another motion of no confidence in Bay mayor Athol Trollip.

EFF Eastern Cape provincial convener Yazini Tetyana said all regional assemblies followed extensive attempts to establish credible branches across the province.

Each region had to ensure that at least 90% of its branches passed the audit.

“Teams of capable fighters have been elected to carry the mandate of the EFF in their respective regions as per the resolutions of the assemblies,” Tetyana said.