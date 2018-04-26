Saftu protesters supported by EFF

Hundreds of South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) members in Port Elizabeth protested yesterday against the proposed R20 an hour national minimum wage.

The protest formed part of a nationwide one-day strike.

The organisers lambasted those who supported the proposed minimum wage, championed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Police and metro police officers kept watch as the about 1 000 peaceful protesters marched about 8km from the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton to Vuyisile Mini Square in the city centre.

The march, which took three hours, caused traffic disruptions.

Some businesses closed early and shop owners along the route locked up when they heard the chants of the approaching group.

“It’s not about being scared, but about being cautious ,” one business owner said.

Gordon Maseko, national treasurer of the South African Liberated Public Sector Workers Union, said: “No looting is going to happen because we’re going to maintain a high level of discipline.

“We are here because we want to liberate ourselves. We’re not hooligans, we are workers.”

Maseko said they rejected the wage proposal, which was initially to be implemented on May 1.

The proposal, as well as amendments to the labour law, is still before parliament.

“When we take into account inflation and VAT, we can’t be saying we agree,” he said.

“It’s 2018 and we deserve better salaries, we deserve better labour laws and at the same time open opportunities where we can engage with employers.”

Numsa president Andrew Chirwa said: “This is a struggle, a revolution. We’ll continue until our demands are met.”

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters supported the march.

“We support Julius Malema and members of the EFF,” Chirwa said.

“We know he [Malema] is targeted because of the issue of land which the EFF continues to raise.

“If we don’t support him, [Malema’s detractors] will come to us one by one and finish us off. That’s why we must stand together.”

A labour department representative accepted Saftu’s 17-page memorandum of grievances.

Maseko said Saftu expected an answer within seven days.