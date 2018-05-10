EFF planning national shutdown to protest health crisis

The Economic Freedom Fighters are planning a national shutdown to bring awareness to problems in the public health system.

Speaking to journalists in Braamfontein on Thursday‚ EFF leader Julius Malema said the party had declared 2018 as the year of public health.

“We are going to embark on a national shutdown … Health professionals are not properly paid. Majority of them are leaving the public healthcare‚ joining the private healthcare. Those who are remaining are not properly paid. They are overworked … I’m briefed that doctors are going to go on strike because of the lack of resources‚” Malema said.

Malema said the EFF also wanted a total ban on alcohol advertising as the substance had a serious impact in society.

“Alcohol is being advertised as if it is a cool thing to have … people become gullible like that and take alcohol because they think it is a cool thing to have. We are going to push for a complete ban of alcohol advertisement‚” Malema said.

He added that the party wanted to push for public clinics to be open 24 hours. Malema did not divulge what form the national shutdown would take.

-TimesLIVE