Apprentices use skills to help community
Eastcape Midlands College students pitch in with repairs at hospital, prison and police garage
Kariega’s next generation of professional trades people are already putting their talents to good use, having taken on a variety of voluntary projects to repair infrastructure and equipment at three institutions.
Eastcape Midlands TVET College’s apprentices in the fields of welding, fitting and turning as well as electrical, have opted to use their skills to further their education and training while also uplifting their community...
