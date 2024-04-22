News

NMU prof clamps down on stress in new book

Premium
22 April 2024
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

A psychiatrist’s work in providing support to healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic has blossomed into a book.

Prof Zukiswa Zingela, the Nelson Mandela University (NMU) executive dean of health sciences, said her book, EPT to Bloom gave coping mechanisms on how to deal with stress and grow towards self-empowerment...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show

Most Read