Gqeberha musical group groove their way to Spain
The Collective will bid farewell to Bay with performances at Roof Garden Bar and Splash Festival
Headed abroad to perform their tunes in front of an international audience, a group of Gqeberha musicians will say goodbye to the Bay — for now — with plenty of rhythm and groove.
The Collective musical group, formed just over a year ago, were recently headhunted to perform on a tour in Spain...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.