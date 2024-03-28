News

Spotlight on Schauderville in KKNK play

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 28 March 2024

The spotlight will be on Schauderville and home-grown talent when Reginald Hufkie stars in a semi-autobiographical sports drama, Op die Kruin van Shôdeville.

The central message of the play is how people can free themselves from the clutches of the past when on the cusp of success...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa's ANC fails in bid to ban former leader Zuma's party from polls
AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing

Most Read