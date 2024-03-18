Novel street light plan could earn Nelson Mandela Bay millions
Proposal put forward that municipal poles be used to help improve 5G coverage in metro
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality could earn millions of rand in additional revenue by leasing out street lights to network providers who want to improve 5G coverage around the city.
The deal, which would see a consortium of operators lease lamp posts for transmitting equipment, could also contribute to reducing the metro’s maintenance bill, which is sitting at more than R40m a year...
