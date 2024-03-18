Delay in repairing electricity connections due to shortage of materials — report
Only two sites attended to since February, council is told
Despite roping in two more subcontractors to allow the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to fix nine temporary electricity connections a week, only two have been repaired since February.
The city has a backlog of 149 temporary connections in 28 wards...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.