×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Man dies in hail of bullets in Zwide

By Brandon Nel - 28 December 2023
A young man was shot dead at a filling station in Zwide on Thursday afternoon
GUNNED DOWN: A young man was shot dead at a filling station in Zwide on Thursday afternoon
Image: PAMELA MABINI/SUPPLIED

A 24-year-old man was killed by unknown assailants who opened fire on him at a petrol station in Zwide, Gqeberha, on Thursday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Andre Beetge said Phumlani Bono’s body was discovered near an ATM in Spondo Street at about 1.30pm. 

“It was also discovered that he sustained several gunshot wounds all over his body,” Beetge said.

“A murder case was opened and is being investigated by Kwazakhele police.”

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read