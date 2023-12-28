A 24-year-old man was killed by unknown assailants who opened fire on him at a petrol station in Zwide, Gqeberha, on Thursday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Andre Beetge said Phumlani Bono’s body was discovered near an ATM in Spondo Street at about 1.30pm.
“It was also discovered that he sustained several gunshot wounds all over his body,” Beetge said.
“A murder case was opened and is being investigated by Kwazakhele police.”
HeraldLIVE
Man dies in hail of bullets in Zwide
Image: PAMELA MABINI/SUPPLIED
A 24-year-old man was killed by unknown assailants who opened fire on him at a petrol station in Zwide, Gqeberha, on Thursday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Andre Beetge said Phumlani Bono’s body was discovered near an ATM in Spondo Street at about 1.30pm.
“It was also discovered that he sustained several gunshot wounds all over his body,” Beetge said.
“A murder case was opened and is being investigated by Kwazakhele police.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News