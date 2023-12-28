Murdered Nelson Mandela Bay estate agent ‘had wanted a divorce’
Estranged husband of woman killed in frenzied knife attack two days after Christmas arrested
A few weeks before much-loved Gqeberha real estate agent Cheryl-Ann Kannemeyer was brutally murdered in a car outside her home, she told her three adult children that she wanted to file for divorce.
But the 61-year-old was not given enough time to escape her 35-year marriage. ..
