They still have to come back home, but the one-way trip cost ...
R400,000 for mayor, two officials to fly to China
A seven-day trip to China for Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk and two senior municipal officials cost the city more than R400,000 in one-way flight tickets to Changchun city.
The trip was, however, thrown into chaos last Friday as the travel agency refused to hand over the international tickets until outstanding invoices were paid — all while the trio waited in Johannesburg for the impasse to be resolved. ..
