Murder accused cop appears in court
A Nelson Mandela Bay police officer accused of killing his fiancée at a block of flats in Algoa Park this week appeared briefly in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after a short stint in hospital.
Luzuko Majoka stood in an almost empty courtroom two days after the shooting on Tuesday, described by police as a hostage situation at the Pikkewyn flats...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.