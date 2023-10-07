Cape Town residents woke up to see ‘Spider-Man’ climbing a tall railway pole.
But it turned out the man from Bonteheuwel was not only showing off his superhuman strength but also stealing copper cables. After residents confronted him, the man jumped into the hands of law enforcement officers, who saved him from a hard fall.
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said the man allegedly has a well-known history of involvement in criminal activities.
“In the early hours of Saturday morning, B Block residents of Bonteheuwel were woken up by what would appear to be Spider-Man climbing up the railway pylon,” said McKenzie.
“The only problem was that this was not Spider-Man, and neither was the climb up the pole for any good intention. The individual, known to us as being a consistent problem both from a gang and cable theft issue, was once again at it pursuing a newly hung railway cable.”
‘Spider-Man’ caught swinging for copper cables in Cape Town
Journalist
Image: Supplied
McKenzie said residents then called law enforcement.
“Residents immediately sprang into action, which saw Spider-Man swing down the pylon and into the comforting and safe arms of law enforcement,” he said.
“We are hoping that SAPS will now charge him under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act, which should see no bail and a minimum sentence prescribed.”
McKenzie applauded residents for their swift action.
“I want to applaud residents for playing their part, this is a huge catch for this part of Bonteheuwel,” he said.
“The suspect, who is believed to have caused major problems for the community and was also linked to the murder of a Bonteheuwel mother a few years ago, is now behind bars.”
TimesLIVE
