Cape Town launches campaign and extortion hotline to combat threats to key infrastructure projects
Journalist
Image: 123RF/hxdbzxy
A surge in extortion threatening key infrastructure projects has prompted the City of Cape Town to set up an extortion hotline to curb the scourge.
The city is set to launch its “Enough is Enough” campaign this month to “increase reporting”. The campaign aims “to ensure that the correct legal and investigative terminology is used to trigger the SAPS specialised extortion unit”.
JP Smith, the mayoral committee member for safety and security, said a variety of city projects had been affected by extortion and related criminal activity, including gangsterism.
“The city is a trusted community partner and the campaign aims to encourage members of the community to approach a trusted source to help with the investigations and to ensure that there is a better chance of investigation by SAPS and eventual prosecution,” said Smith.
“Extortion is a lucrative, very well-organised criminal practice. It will take a societal effort to tackle this destructive act. Extortion is destroying livelihoods, city community projects and the wellbeing of us all. We urge members of the community to call us and make sure to mention the word ‘extortion’ to trigger a dedicated and specialised city team of investigators. Anonymous tip-offs are encouraged and we have rewards on offer.”
Smith said city contractors, staff and communities bore the brunt of extortion. Some city projects had been cancelled or put on hold.
“Call it protection money, blackmail or extortion, threats and intimidation. Our project teams, contractors, staff and communities are enduring the most of this horrible criminal practice.”
He said the city had deployed additional security and law enforcement in affected areas.
“However, the lead crime-fighting authority is the SAPS and this is where the action and resolution are required. The city will continue to do all in its power to safeguard the projects,” said Smith.
“As a city, we are standing with our teams and communities and stepping up our efforts to help bring these well-organised crime syndicates to book.”
He said the city had partnered with various stakeholders including the police. The campaign will be officially launched this month and “we expect it to gain momentum over the coming year”.
“Our projects are dependent on community support and co-operation. We thank the communities for their patience and for working with the city over the years to ensure that our projects become a reality,” said Smith.
“Help us catch the criminals demanding protection money.”
TimesLIVE
