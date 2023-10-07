A power outage at the Cape Town International Airport on Saturday morning inconvenienced passengers who had to wait longer to check in.
Outage at Cape Town International Airport causes check-in delays
Image: Esa Alexander
A power outage at the Cape Town International Airport on Saturday morning inconvenienced passengers who had to wait longer to check in.
Airports Company SA (Acsa) said the outage was “unplanned” and apologised for the delays.
“Backup power supply systems activated, but a problem was encountered in one area which impacted the IT check-in systems and delayed check-in,” it said in a statement.
“Power to the airport has been fully restored and the check-in systems have been reinstated.”
Acsa said the source of the problem had been identified.
“During the investigation that followed, it was established that two Eskom power feeders to the airport were identified as the source of the disruptions to power supply. The faulty feeders have been isolated and are currently undergoing emergency repairs. We can confirm that technicians are attending to the problem which we expect will be resolved presently.
“As a precaution, Acsa has issued an advisory to passengers to make use of online check-in facilities where possible as there may still be a slight delay in manual check-in processes,” it said.
TimesLIVE
