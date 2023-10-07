×

Opinion

A safe space for child witnesses, sexual-abuse victims

07 October 2023
Editorial Comment
The pursuit of justice has become a little more bearable for children and other victims of sexual abuse with the unveiling of a newly revamped facility in Nelson Mandela Bay this week.

The refurbished child witness and intermediary rooms at the Gqeberha high court were the brainchild of the deputy director of public prosecutions in the Bay, advocate Indra Goberdan, who saw the need to make the environment for child witnesses and others more aesthetically pleasing. ..

Latest