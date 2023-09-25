Torrential storms across Gqeberha saw more than 100 residents being evacuated from Pollar Park informal settlement in Kuyga on Sunday.
A Joint Operating Centre was activated earlier on Sunday to respond to disaster related reports following the disruptive weather warning that was issued by the SA Weather Service.
Acting Disaster Management head, Henry Lansdown said Kuyga was the only area that required intervention on Sunday.
“The work started around 6pm.
“We recorded 112 people and they were given 112 mattresses and 224 blankets.
He said by Monday morning the residents had returned home after been housed in a community hall overnight.
“We are seeing the sun come out and that will help in the cleanup of the homes that were unfortunately flooded,” Lansdown said.
He said they would continue to monitor the situation and offer assistance to those in need as required.
Various teams have been deployed to attend to the damaged infrastructure and remove trees blocking access roads.
“We call on our residents to work with us during this time and be patient as some of this mop up work is also dependent on favourable weather conditions.
“Electricity and roads teams are on the ground and all reports should be attended to soon.
Lansdown said assessments are under way is other affected areas including Motherwell.
HeraldLIVE
Gqeberha residents evacuated due to heavy downpour
Image: Supplied
HeraldLIVE
