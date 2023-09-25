Breetzke assumes helm for opener against WP

Star batter Matthew Breetzke will captain the Dafabat Warriors this season and his first assignment will be against Western Province in the CSA One-Day Cup at Newlands in Cape Town on Monday.
“I am very honoured and privileged to be here to captain the Warriors side. I have grown up here in Gqeberha and the Warriors have a special place in my heart,” Breetzke said.
He is confident that the squad has what it takes to be successful this season.
“We have built the team over the past two years and all the players in the squad, including the new players, have a lot of great character.
“I am looking forward to the one-day competition and hopefully to bring home a trophy.
“It is a very young squad, but there is a lot of exciting talent.”
Coach Robin Peterson said teamwork would make the dream work in their campaign.
“It will not take an 11 to win this season, it will take a group effort. The guys have really bought into that and are keen to get cracking,” Peterson said.
“Our preseason operated a little differently this year.
“A lot of guys were away playing high-performance cricket with Cricket SA teams or the Academy, so we did not have everybody here until about a month and a half ago.
“As far as preparation is concerned, everybody has played cricket over the winter, which will benefit the team.
“It was a very productive preseason. At our alignment camp, the guys set themselves pretty ambitious targets and established the environment in which they want to perform this year.
“The new additions certainly fit hand in glove into our environment and have brought tremendous energy.
“The squad has a lot more depth, a lot more options and a lot more competition for places,” he said.
In July, the Warriors named 11 new players for the season in JP King (Knights), Jivesan Pillay (Titans), Renaldo Meyer (North West), Nealan van Heerden (Knights), Andile Mokgakane (Tuskers), Patrick Kruger (Knights), Alfred Mothoa (Knights), Liam Alder (Lions), and Sean Whitehead (South Western Districts).
Pillay, Mokogane, Kruger, Meyer, Van Heerden and Mothoa will all hope to be included in the Warriors' starting line-up for the first time on Monday.
“Facing Western Province at Newlands is always a daunting task, but the guys are ready,” Peterson said.
“We beat Western Province last year in the four-day campaign and the 50 over competition, so we have some really good reference points around playing Western Province, so it is all about ensuring our game is on point rather than worrying about who we are up against.
“The guys are mentally ready to win,”
The 13-man squad for Newland is: Diego Rosier, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Sinethemba Qeshile, Matthew Breetzke (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Mokogane, Patrick Kruger, Beyers Swanepoel, Renaldo Meyer, Liam Alder, Nealan van Heerden, and Alfred Mothoa. — Cricket Eastern Cape
Breetzke assumes helm for opener against WP
