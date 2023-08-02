A 49-year-old man has been charged with money laundering and added in the R2.2bn Kusile corruption matter involving former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko.
The man was due to appear in the specialised commercial crimes court in the Middelburg magistrate's court on Wednesday on a charge linked to the construction of Kusile power station in Mpumalanga.
The case involves about R3.1m allegedly used for the benefit of accused No 2 in the matter, Frans Sithole, a former Eskom senior official.
The man joins 16 other people, including Koko and companies charged in the same case.
Koko, 53, was charged with three counts of corruption, one of fraud and another of money laundering in October.
Another accused added in R2.2bn Kusile fraud, money laundering case
Senior reporter
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
A 49-year-old man has been charged with money laundering and added in the R2.2bn Kusile corruption matter involving former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko.
The man was due to appear in the specialised commercial crimes court in the Middelburg magistrate's court on Wednesday on a charge linked to the construction of Kusile power station in Mpumalanga.
The case involves about R3.1m allegedly used for the benefit of accused No 2 in the matter, Frans Sithole, a former Eskom senior official.
The man joins 16 other people, including Koko and companies charged in the same case.
Koko, 53, was charged with three counts of corruption, one of fraud and another of money laundering in October.
He was charged with his wife Mosima and two stepdaughters, Koketso Aren and Thato Choma.
Prosecutors said Koko was central to the case, the “puppet master in a scheme which benefited him and his family”, scoring them millions of rand and luxury overseas holidays.
Other accused include Sithole, Thabo Mokwena, Johannes Coetzee, Watson Seswai, Sunil Vip, Markus Bruegmann and Gopal Kambi.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
Politics
News
World
News