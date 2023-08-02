Banyana heroines! SA earn last-gasp win against Italy to reach World Cup last 16

Thembi Kgatlana struck in injury time to give heroic Banyana Banyana a dramatic 3-2 group G win against Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday as the South Africans made history reaching the 2023 Women's World Cup last 16.

South Africa, the first South African senior team to reach a World Cup knockout stage, meet Netherlands in their second round clash at Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday morning (4am SA time).

After Hildah Magaia struck midway through the second half to give them a 2-1 lead a win win was on the cards for Banyana. Italy struck back quickly in the 74th with Arianna Caruso's second goal, and a game of swinging fortines then seemed headed for a draw and disappointment for South Africa.

But Kgatlana struck two minutes into injury time, and Banyana ended second on five points in group G to Sweden, who beat Argentina 2-1 at Waikato Stadium to end on nine points.

Whatever happens against the Dutch, South Africa can savour a marked improvement in their second World Cup from their first finals in France four years ago where they lost all three games.

Italy took an early lead through Caruso's 11th-minute penalty. Benedatta Orsi's own goal for the Azzurri brought South Africa back into the game at 1-1 in the 32nd.

Magaia struck in the 67th and the South Africans took the lead. But it was short-lived as Caruso headed an equaliser in the 74th.

Sweden meet the US in their last 16 match on Sunday.