A mother suffered severe injuries while trying to shield her five-year-old daughter from a dog in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Monday.
A spokesperson for KZN VIP ambulance service said the incident took place in Shastri Park.
“Paramedics were called to the scene where a female had suffered multiple dog bites.
“It is believed a dog had escaped from a neighbouring yard and charged at the little girl. The mother grabbed the child and shielded her from the dog, which mauled her.
“The woman was treated on the scene and transported to hospital.”
In recent months other Phoenix residents have been injured in dog attacks. Last month a man was seriously injured when a pit bull mauled him, leaving him with multiple wounds and a fractured leg.
In another incident, a 91-year-old woman was injured during an encounter with a pit bull.
Durban mom mauled by dog while protecting her child
