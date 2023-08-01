EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed South African-born billionaire Elon Musk for calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to speak up amid the uproar over Malema's “Kill the Boer” chant.
Malema sang the struggle song “Shoot to kill, kill the Boer, kill the farmer” at the EFF's 10th birthday bash at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg on Saturday.
Benny Johnson, an American political commentator and YouTuber, tweeted: “Shocking video shows South Africa’s black party singing ‘kill the Boer (whites), kill the white farmer’. This is all downstream from the rotten secular religion of wokeness and CRT [critical race theory] plaguing America today. You have been warned.”
Musk responded, accusing the EFF of calling for genocide of white people.
“They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa. Cyril Ramaphosa, why do you say nothing?” he asked.
Malema clapped back at Musk, suggesting he was talking nonsense.
“O bolela mas*pa (you are talking sh**),” he said.
Malema slams Musk for accusing EFF of calling for genocide of white people
Reporter
Image: Fani Mahuntsi
EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed South African-born billionaire Elon Musk for calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to speak up amid the uproar over Malema's “Kill the Boer” chant.
Malema sang the struggle song “Shoot to kill, kill the Boer, kill the farmer” at the EFF's 10th birthday bash at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg on Saturday.
Benny Johnson, an American political commentator and YouTuber, tweeted: “Shocking video shows South Africa’s black party singing ‘kill the Boer (whites), kill the white farmer’. This is all downstream from the rotten secular religion of wokeness and CRT [critical race theory] plaguing America today. You have been warned.”
Musk responded, accusing the EFF of calling for genocide of white people.
“They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa. Cyril Ramaphosa, why do you say nothing?” he asked.
Malema clapped back at Musk, suggesting he was talking nonsense.
“O bolela mas*pa (you are talking sh**),” he said.
In August last year the Equality Court in Johannesburg ruled the use and singing of the struggle song did not constitute hate speech or incite violence after AfriForum took the matter to court.
“It is not in dispute that a song is a form of hate speech, but AfriForum has failed to show the lyrics of the song are based on prohibited grounds in the Equality Act. They have failed to show the song incites violence.
“The objective evaluation does not constitute hate speech but rather has to be protected under freedom of speech. AfriForum failed to prove the song constitutes hate speech. The matter is dismissed,” said judge Edwin Molahlehi.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
Politics
News