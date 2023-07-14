It was a winter wonderland for most parts of South Africa as snow hit various provinces between Friday and Monday morning.
In this episode of That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann, weather guru Garth Sampson takes us through the changes in our climate.
Recently , Eastern Cape mountains have been covered in a thick layer of snow which several routes to be closed by the department of transport.
Sampson says winter is not entirely over and predicts at least two more months of cold weather and rainfall in the province.
With Cape Town dams overflowing due to recent rainfall , Sampson says the Eastern Cape should rather focus on saving water in this rainy season.
According to Sampson , Cape Town's 99% storage rate can be attributed to less water consumption.
LISTEN | Winter Wonderland in the Eastern Cape, weather guru explains changes in our climate
Image: ALAN EASON
