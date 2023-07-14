×

S'wana Know! with Ayabonga Cawe

14 July 2023

Today we catch up with author, broadcaster and Chief Commissioner at International Trade Administration Commission, Ayabonga Cawe, as he speaks about his upcoming book, his work at ITA and so much more.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

This week we had the privilege of catching up with author, broadcaster and Chief Commissioner at International Trade Administration Commission, Ayabonga Cawe. Here's the full interview. For all HeraldLIVE podcasts visit: https://iono.fm/c/6382

