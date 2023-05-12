×

LISTEN | Neuschafer discusses round-the-world race victory

12 May 2023
SA’s Kirsten Neuschafer waves after crossing the finish line of the 2022 Golden Globe Race off Les Sables d’Olonne, in France
SOLO SENSATION: SA’s Kirsten Neuschafer waves after crossing the finish line of the 2022 Golden Globe Race off Les Sables d’Olonne, in France
Image: GOLDEN GLOBE RACE FACEBOOK PAGE

Gqeberha’s Kirsten Neuschafer became the first woman to win a solo around-the-world sailing event on April 27.

The sailing sensation claimed the 2022 Golden Globe Race off Les Sables d’Olonne, in France.

After spending four months alone at sea, she crossed the finish line with thousands of people applauding her triumph.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Neuschafer about her journey to the finish line. 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts 

