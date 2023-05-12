Bentley's iconic W12 engine will disappear into the annals of automotive history come April 2024 when series production of this venerable unit is finally set to cease.
To celebrate its legacy, Bentley has presented its new Speed Edition 12 package, which is available as either a Bentayga, Flying Spur, Continental GT or Continental GTC.
Based on the Speed specification of each model, the Edition 12 treatment adds many unique design enhancements. Continental GT and Convertible models feature Edition 12 badging on the front fender while the Bentayga and Flying Spur models carry them on the rear quarter together with the existing Speed badge. Open the bonnet and you will discover a numbered Edition 12 plaque in pride of place on the engine’s cover.
New Bentley Speed Edition 12 models pay tribute to firm’s W12 engine
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Other exterior features include Blackline specification exterior brightware, a set of stylish 22-inch black painted Speed lightweight alloy wheels, silver brake calipers and self-levelling wheel badges. A new paint colour, Opalite, is available as an option. Featuring a light grey-green hue, it has a subtle copper effect that shimmers in bright sunshine.
Interior appointments come in the form of Edition 12 welcome lamps and illuminated treadplates as well as seats with Mulliner Silver piping and embroidered Edition 12 headrests. The organ stop air vents are also unique, featuring the numeral ‘12’ on the face of the control. The Grand Black veneer facia ahead of the front passenger features the firing sequence of the W12 engine etched alongside an inlaid Speed Edition 12 badge.
Image: Supplied
As a special bonus, each Edition 12 ordered comes with a precise 15% scale model of the Bentley W12 block as a commemorative artefact for display on desk, cabinet or shelf.
Of course it goes without saying that every Edition 12 model is powered by a 6.0l twin-turbocharged W12 engine producing a mammoth 484kW and 900Nm worth of torque.
Only 120 of each of four models will be produced, ensuring the Speed Edition 12 will become a rare tribute to a motor that has powered the company’s cars for two decades.
