×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bail bid for Helenvale teen accused of killing mom’s lover postponed

By Brandon Nel - 20 April 2023

The bail application of an 18-year-old girl who allegedly stabbed her mother’s partner to death with a kitchen knife in Helenvale has been postponed to Thursday. 

Juanita Grootboom appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday, wearing a purple shirt and black pants. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read