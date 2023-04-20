Bail bid for Helenvale teen accused of killing mom’s lover postponed
By Brandon Nel - 20 April 2023
The bail application of an 18-year-old girl who allegedly stabbed her mother’s partner to death with a kitchen knife in Helenvale has been postponed to Thursday.
Juanita Grootboom appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday, wearing a purple shirt and black pants. ..
Bail bid for Helenvale teen accused of killing mom’s lover postponed
The bail application of an 18-year-old girl who allegedly stabbed her mother’s partner to death with a kitchen knife in Helenvale has been postponed to Thursday.
Juanita Grootboom appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday, wearing a purple shirt and black pants. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
Politics
News