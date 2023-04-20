Knysna businessman’s murder trial postponed
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 20 April 2023
The families of both the victim and the accused waited patiently at the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where a much-anticipated murder trial was meant to finally get under way.
But the trial hit another snag because of load-shedding and the indictment not being ready...
