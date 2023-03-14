Knysna mom battles to find placement for autistic child
Hopes dashed when son found not suitable for special education establishment in George
Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 14 March 2023
Just when a 55-year-old Garden Route mom thought her problem of finding a school for her autistic child was over, she was contacted by the school psychologist, two weeks after the nine-year-old boy started at Carpe Diem School in George, and asked to collect him.
According to the mother, the school felt the boy should be kept at home as it was not equipped to teach him. ..
Knysna mom battles to find placement for autistic child
Hopes dashed when son found not suitable for special education establishment in George
Just when a 55-year-old Garden Route mom thought her problem of finding a school for her autistic child was over, she was contacted by the school psychologist, two weeks after the nine-year-old boy started at Carpe Diem School in George, and asked to collect him.
According to the mother, the school felt the boy should be kept at home as it was not equipped to teach him. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News