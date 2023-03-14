×

News

Environment department sinks Karpowership again

Wildlife society welcomes ruling but voices concern at focus on technical aspects and not key concerns of ocean harm, unsustainability

14 March 2023
Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter

The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment has again rejected Karpowership’s application to proceed with its Ngqura project.

The latest ruling by the department follows multiple efforts by the Turkish energy company to win environmental approval for its plan to deliver floating energy to SA via powerships in Richards Bay, Mossel Bay and Ngqura...

