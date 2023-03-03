×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Men’s Parliament vows to unite in fighting gender violence

03 March 2023
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

Men need to unite and declare war on the scourge of gender-based violence.

This was the message for the first Men’s Parliament that sat in the Gqeberha City Hall on Thursday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure
Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction

Most Read