Cable thieves target 400m section of Allister Miller Drive

Vandals have dug up a 400m trench along Allister Miller Drive in Walmer to steal underground cables, while also stripping copper from various street lights.
Cable theft continues to wreak havoc around the city, plunging busy streets and highways into darkness while inconveniencing motorists and putting pedestrians in danger.
Allister Miller Drive — which runs past the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport — is the latest to be targeted by vandals.
Despite being reported by a resident when the vandalism started in February, the cable thieves have continued seemingly unabated.
Initially digging up cables along Third Avenue in Walmer, another trench was dug up for cables further down the road which becomes into Allister Miller Drive.
More than eight street lights have been stripped of wiring while at least two have been cut down.
The thieves also destroyed the Victoria Park High School sports field’s driveway across the road on Allister Miller Drive to access underground cables.
However, the issue in front of the school sports field was quickly resolved by the municipality.
The Walmer resident, who asked not to be named, said he suspected the cable theft may be linked to a syndicate and reported the issue when the trench was just 100m long.
Despite a reply from the municipality which indicated the matter would be investigated, the trench just kept on getting longer.
“It is shocking what they are allowed to get away with,” he said.
“I notified the municipality just when they started digging, it was about 100 metres then, but nothing — and they just kept going.
“They have made their all the way to the train tracks [near the Engen petrol station].
“Ultimately the residents will have to pay for this while no-one seems to be doing anything,” he said.
Victoria Park High School principal Garreth Jacobson said the vandalism outside the Dave Weinrock Field had affected their power.
“It happened about a week ago but the municipality fixed it the same day,” Jacobson said.
A hole was dug near the base of a street light in front of the field’s entrance.
A short trench was also dug, which destroyed some of the field’s driveway.
Ward 3 councillor David Hayselden said he had reported the vandalism of street lights to the municipality on several occasions.
“I have taken the issue up with the energy department but I was told an electrical contractor has not yet been sourced for the ward,” he said.
Electricity and energy political head Lance Grootboom said he did not know if the cables had been stolen or vandalised by those who did the digging.
However, he said no work that included digging trenches around Third Avenue had been sanctioned.
He confirmed a municipal contractor had been dispatched to fix the vandalism at the Victoria Park High school fields.
“What I can say is that vandalism has gone up,” Grootboom said.
“The situation is pointing to a sophisticated syndicate operating around the city and now that they know when the load-shedding will be, they are striking.
“We are asking people to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity around their neighbourhoods of people who might be wearing municipal attire and digging.
“Ask your local councillor if there is any work commissioned by the municipality in your area, just to be sure.
“We have criminals targeting substations, and we have approached both metro police and the business chamber to assist us in deploying security,” he said.
Grootboom said he had also asked metro police to investigate the trenches along Allister Miller Drive.
