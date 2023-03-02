Khayelitsha residents relieved to get legally connected electricity
It was a new start for parts of the Khayelitsha informal settlement in Motherwell on Wednesday as the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality disconnected illegal connections and installed metered electricity boxes.
The community has for years been hit by illegal electricity-related deaths and injuries...
Politics Reporter
