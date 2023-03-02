×

Bluewater Bay businessman flees city amid death plot fears

Frightened man takes his family to Gauteng after two family members killed in separate shootings

02 March 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

After surviving an execution-style shooting at the hands of fake police officers near his Bluewater Bay home three weeks ago, a businessman and his family fled Gqeberha at the weekend.

The last straw was the fatal shooting of his younger brother on the doorstep of his tavern in Central, Gqeberha on Friday evening...

