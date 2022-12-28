New online radio station ready to launch
Ilizwe FM, featuring former Umhlobo Wenene presenters, will be based in Gqeberha
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 28 December 2022
Former Umhlobo Wenene FM presenters, some of whom were fired by the station and others whose contracts were not renewed, are starting an online radio station on January 1.
Ilizwi FM, expected to offer its programmes mainly in isiXhosa, is set to launch, with its studios based in Gqeberha. ..
