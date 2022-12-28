×

News

Initiation death toll lower than last year so far

By Lulamile Feni - 28 December 2022

It looks as though the 2022 summer initiation season will see fewer victims than last year.

Though statistics have not been confirmed by the authorities, the Daily Dispatch understands that there have been at least 17 reported deaths, including those of the initiates who drowned at the Umzimvubu River on December 14. The body of one has been found...

