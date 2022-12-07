Nelson Mandela Bay man denies he burned rats and posted video on social media
By Devon Koen - 07 December 2022
A Gqeberha man who allegedly tortured three rats by immobilising them on a glue trap and then repeatedly burning them with a lighter appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
Journalist Mkhokheli Bandla also allegedly filmed the acts before posting the video on social media...
