×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gqeberha religious community speaks out on mass drowning

By Tshepiso Mametela - 07 December 2022

The mass drowning of 14 people during a baptismal cere-mony in the Jukskei River has drawn strong reaction from religious leaders in Nelson Mandela Bay

According to the religious community in Gqeberha, which has spoken out about the incident, the onus is on spiritual leaders to reasonably conduct faith exercises...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge

Most Read